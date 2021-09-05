CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Los Angeles Angels edge Texas Rangers behind Jose Suarez’s CG

Jose Suarez threw the first complete game of the season for the Los Angeles Angels to lead them to a 4-1 win against the visiting Texas Rangers on Saturday night.

Suarez (6-7) gave up his lone run on a groundout in the ninth inning. He allowed five hits, struck out a career-high eight and didn’t walk a batter. Suarez had not thrown more than 5 2/3 innings in his previous 26 major league starts.

Juan Lagares and Shohei Ohtani homered for the Angels (68-68), who have won five of six to get back to .500.

Texas left-hander Kolby Allard (3-12) allowed four runs (three earned) and five hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out four and walked one.

Ohtani had the big blow against Allard, a three-run blast in the sixth inning that extended the lead to 4-0.

Luis Rengifo walked to lead off the sixth. David Fletcher followed with a routine ground ball to third baseman Charlie Culberson, but the ball went through his legs and into left field.

Ohtani then hit the next pitch from Allard deep over the fence in right-center field for his MLB-leading 43rd home run of the season.

Ohtani pitched seven innings and threw a career-high 117 pitches in a 3-2 win against the Rangers on Friday night.

Allard, who was born in Anaheim and grew up in South Orange County, retired the first seven batters to start the game before Lagares homered to left for his fourth of the season.

Suarez retired the first nine batters before Leody Taveras doubled to lead off the fourth. Tavares reached third with one out after an errant pickoff throw by Suarez, but he bounced back to strike out Adolis Garcia and DJ Peters to escape the inning.

Texas (47-88) also got its leadoff batter on base in the fifth, but Phil Gosselin made a nice running catch in left field with two runners on base to end the inning.

Gosselin was originally penciled in to play first base, but left fielder Justin Upton was a late scratch because of back tightness and Jared Walsh entered the lineup at first.

–Field Level Media

MLBHouston Chronicle

On deck: Los Angeles Angels at Astros

Pitchers: Friday, LHP Framber Valdez (9-5, 3.08) vs. RHP Shohei Ohtani (9-1, 2.97); Saturday, RHP Luis Garcia (10-6, 3.29) vs. LHP Jose Suarez (6-7, 3.74); Sunday, RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (11-4, 3.19) vs. RHP Jaime Barria (2-3, 5.16). Astros (81-58) update: Kyle Tucker has had multiple hits in five of...
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Suarez expected to start as Angels host the Padres

San Diego Padres (69-61, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (63-67, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Ryan Weathers (4-6, 6.64 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 44 strikeouts) Angels: Jose Suarez (5-7, 3.92 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels +109, Padres -126; over/under is...
MLBkpyn.net

Ohtani hits MLB-high 43rd HR, Suarez CG as Angels beat Texas

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 43rd home run and Jose Suarez pitched a five-hitter, leading the Los Angeles Angels to a 4-1 win over the Texas Rangers. Ohtani connected for a three-run homer in the sixth inning, a 426-foot drive to right field to a chorus of “MVP!” chants. He homered on the same night Kansas City’s Salvador Perez homered twice to reach 40. Ohtani needs four more homers to match the franchise record of 47 set by Troy Glaus in 2000. Ohtani’s home run came a day after he pitched seven impressive innings to beat the Rangers 3-2.
MLBRiverside Press Enterprise

José Suarez pitches Angels first complete game of the season in victory over Rangers

ANAHEIM — While Shohei Ohtani continues to build on his incredible season, José Suarez gave the Angels a little more hope for next season. Getting all the run support he needed from Ohtani’s major league leading 43rd home run, Suarez pitched the Angels’ first complete game of the season, beating the Texas Rangers 4-1 on Saturday night.
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Junk expected to start for Los Angeles against Texas

Texas Rangers (47-88, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (68-68, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Taylor Hearn (4-4, 3.72 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) Angels: Janson Junk (0-0, 0.00 ERA) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Texas will face off on Sunday. The Angels are...
Gamblingchatsports.com

Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers Betting Preview

Spread: Angels -1.5 (+140)|Rangers +1.5 (-170) Odds to Win the World Series: Angels N/A|Rangers N/A. Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!. Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers News, Analysis, and Pick. There’s not much left...
MLBazsnakepit.com

Arizona Diamondbacks 5, Texas Rangers 8: More Suction Than a Dyson

Well hello there. I find myself exactly where I was last Wednesday with Luke Weaver on the mound at Chase Field. He was impressive in that start, his first since a shoulder injury sidelined him back in May, against the San Diego Padres. The Padres are of course fighting for a Wild Card playoff spot. Weaver’s assignment this afternoon appeared to be far less daunting against the Texas Rangers who are on the other end of the standings jockeying with the D’backs for draft position.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: This young star will be LAD’s No. 1 prospect by next year

Only the Los Angeles Dodgers could possibly trade the likely second-best catching prospect in MLB behind the Orioles’ Adley Rutschman, only for another, possibly better catcher to slide in directly behind him in the team’s prospect rankings. The existence of Diego Cartaya, as well as incumbent Will Smith (who just...
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

Yankees News, 9/10: Aaron Boone lashes out over losing streak, Nestor Cortes claims ‘we want to win games’

Another day and another loss for the New York Yankees, who are swept at home by the Toronto Blue Jays with the series ending on Thursday. By a score of 6-4, starting pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr. gave his best effort, lasting 6.0 innings, giving up just two earned runs during that time span. The Yankees relief pitching was inadequate, as they allowed four runs, including two in the ninth-inning from Andrew Heaney, who has elevated his ERA to 5.86.
MLBnumberfire.com

Austin Barnes behind the plate for Los Angeles on Thursday night

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes is batting eighth in Thursday's game against the San Diego Padres. Barnes will catch against the Padres after Will Smith was kept on Los Angeles' bench. In a righty versus righty matchup against Max Scherzer, Barnes' FanDuel salary stands at $2,000.

