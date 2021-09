Building materials supplier Selco has launched a training programme offering its staff the chance to become lorry drivers to help ease the nationwide shortage.Selco Builders Warehouse said its new driver academy aims to create dozens of newly-qualified HGV drivers by next May as the UK is facing a mounting supply chain crisis caused by the skills shortage.The company is itself struggling to fill more than 20 driver vacancies and said the initiative will help address its own recruitment woes and those in the wider haulage sector.No industry or business is immune from the shortage and at Selco we currently have...