The Observer view on the Texas abortion ban

Last Wednesday, a near-total ban on abortion was implemented in Texas. Women are now prevented from getting an abortion six weeks after conception (a point at which many women do not even realise they are pregnant), even in cases of rape or incest. It is the latest, and most extensive, erosion of women’s reproductive rights that has long been championed by the US religious right. In the words of Justice Sonia Sotomayer – in a dissenting opinion to the supreme court’s decision to allow the law to be implemented while its constitutionality is determined in the coming years – it is a “breathtaking act of defiance of the constitution… and of the rights of women seeking abortion throughout Texas”.