CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

The Observer view on the Texas abortion ban

By The Guardian view
The Guardian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Wednesday, a near-total ban on abortion was implemented in Texas. Women are now prevented from getting an abortion six weeks after conception (a point at which many women do not even realise they are pregnant), even in cases of rape or incest. It is the latest, and most extensive, erosion of women’s reproductive rights that has long been championed by the US religious right. In the words of Justice Sonia Sotomayer – in a dissenting opinion to the supreme court’s decision to allow the law to be implemented while its constitutionality is determined in the coming years – it is a “breathtaking act of defiance of the constitution… and of the rights of women seeking abortion throughout Texas”.

www.theguardian.com

Comments / 5

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Women And Men#Unsafe Abortion#Abortion Law#The Supreme Court#Texan#Republicans#Taliban#Eu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Related
Texas Statewdrb.com

McConnell comments on Texas abortion law

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Supreme Court's latest ruling not to halt a controversial Texas law banning abortions puts the topic front and center in upcoming elections. The Texas heartbeat law is now in effect, but the debate is not over, nor is the political fight. Democrats are warning voters the conservative-leaning Supreme Court will continue to allow protections to be rolled back.
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

How a Massachusetts case could end the Texas abortion law

The Supreme Court’s Whole Woman’s Health decision not to block the Texas post-six-week abortion ban has caused terrified abortion providers to shut down despite the ban’s flagrant violation of Roe v. Wade. A particularly chilling aspect of the Texas law empowers any civilian anywhere to sue Texans who aid in an abortion and to collect a bounty of at least $10,000 if they win in court.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

'We need to do it': Meet the Texas teen who helped sabotage an anti-abortion tip line

When an anti-abortion group last week created a “pro-life whistleblower” website encouraging people to anonymously report violations of Texas’ new six-week abortion ban, a group of politically active Texans noticed one potentially fatal flaw. “They’re trying to use the internet to retaliate against people who were raised on the internet,”...
Texas StateSan Antonio Current

The Satanic Temple begins legal maneuver to skirt Texas' new abortion ban

The Satanic Temple has joined the legal wrangling to block or overturn Texas' severe new abortion law. That law, which the U.S. Supreme Court refused to block this week, bans the medical procedure after six weeks, including in cases of rape and incest. The Salem, Massachusetts-based Temple filed a letter...
Texas StateFortune

Employers may reconsider moving to Texas due to new abortion law

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. In the past decade, Texas attracted almost 4 million people and a cavalcade of employers thanks to low taxes, lax regulation and thriving cities. But a defiant attitude toward COVID restrictions, new limits on voting access and now the nation’s strictest abortion law could undermine its appeal for future moves.
Women's HealthPosted by
The Independent

My birth mother didn’t get the option of abortion. That’s why I stand against the Texas ban

My birth mother lives in a country that banned abortion for any reason until 2006. She placed three children for adoption as a result, and I am adamantly pro-choice. Watching the Texas ban unfold this week, I felt like my emotions were going haywire.My American immigrant parents adopted me from Colombia when I was just five months old. I am the product of a country that decided the life of a fetus was more important than the life of the woman that is tasked with carrying it while men walk away carelessly. In 2006, a ruling finally allowed women to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy