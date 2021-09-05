CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Trump’s coup attempt has not stopped – and Democrats must wake up

The Guardian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former president’s attempted coup is not stopping. He still refuses to concede and continues to rile up supporters with his bogus claim that the 2020 election was stolen. Tens of millions of Americans believe him. Last Sunday, at a Republican event in Franklin, North Carolina, Congressman Madison Cawthorn, repeating...

