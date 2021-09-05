Schools in poorest areas of England to be worst hit by pupil premium change

Guiding her younger brother from their yurt on the outskirts of Ulaanbaatar, 15-year-old Urangoo Basandorj could barely contain her excitement for Wednesday's return to school, as Mongolia's children mark the end of grinding months of exile from education.
The country of three million has taken some of the world's toughest and most enduring measures against the Covid-19 pandemic, shutting schools and kindergartens since January 2020 and plunging children into a purgatory of remote learning with patchy access to technology.
Nearly two-thirds of the population has been fully vaccinated yet Mongolia reported 3,726 new virus cases on Wednesday -- the highest daily increase since the pandemic hit the country, the health ministry said.
Still, masked students in blazers filed into a primary school in the capital Ulanbaatar, where classrooms were kitted out with temperature monitors, hand sanitiser and social distancing stickers.
