Schools in poorest areas of England to be worst hit by pupil premium change

The Guardian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchools in the poorest parts of England are set to be hit hardest by a controversial change in how the government allocates pupil premium funding, the Observer can reveal. Normally, the government gives the funding to each school in England based on the number of children eligible for free school meals (FSM) in January of the previous school year.

