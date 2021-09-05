Schools in poorest areas of England to be worst hit by pupil premium change

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday evening. We'll have another update for you on Tuesday morning. The UK has recorded more than seven million confirmed cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began, official figures show. The milestone came as another 41,192 new infections were reported on Monday, along with 45 deaths within 28 of a positive test. The real number of people infected during the pandemic is likely to be much higher, partly due to the lack of testing in the early stages of the outbreak - modelling by Cambridge University suggests 17 million people in England have been infected, which is about three in 10 of the population.