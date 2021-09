Imagine this: you’re walking around Main Street on a sunny Sunday morning. It’s hot outside, you have been walking around for a long time, and your friends are getting hungry. You see the sign of the Yellow Deli and decide to give it a try. Taste tests can be tricky, but since I tried it out for you, I can now say that the Yellow Deli is a good place to go. If you pick this place to eat, your friends will worship you.