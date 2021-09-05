Sperry: Give Chinese pistachio a chance to rebound

This spring brought an abundance of wildflowers and other plants that I've never before seen, at least in the profusion that decorated my pasture. Quite a few of the plants were poisonous but one edible plant stood out to me. The wild onion. I've always had one here and there but this year they were everywhere. It's almost as if I'd planted them intentionally. At first I wasn't confident in what I thought I was seeing since there were so many. I only remembered my father-in-law's comments about death camas, a poisonous lily that grows throughout the west. Eating death camas is nearly always fatal, accentuating the fact that you always need to correctly identify a plant in the wild before eating it. This article is not a field guide to help identify plants, rather a guide to some of the edible plants that can be found in Wyoming. And maybe even in your own back yard.