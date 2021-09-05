CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Out of the Attic: Origin of roasted zinc ore, part of the Perkins Collection, remains a mystery

Hawk Eye
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis object is something of an enigma. It dates to the mid-to late 1800s, and to be honest, we are not sure what the original purpose was. The rather unassuming glass bottle contains a salt-and-pepper colored material, with a simple label on the front that reads “Roasted Zinc Ore.” We do know it is part of the Perkins Collection, although we are unsure of where, when or even why it was collected by Mr. Charles Perkins.

