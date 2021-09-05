Safe entertaining tips in a COVID-19 world

It’s back to school season—which means that it’s time for many college students to leave their childhood bedrooms and swap it for dorm life. Whether this is your first time sharing a space with a roommate or your fourth year in a row, it’s safe to say boundaries and life have changed significantly in the past 18 months due to the pandemic. Although restrictions will likely be less stringent than they were during the last academic year, precautions will still need to be taken, particularly for the unvaccinated. Starting the year on good footing with your roommate always requires strong communication skills, but especially during a global health crisis. Whether or not you already know your roommate on a personal basis, here are eight ways to start the year on a solid note in your living space.