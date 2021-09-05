CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Safe entertaining tips in a COVID-19 world

By FAMILY FEATURES
Longview News-Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDepending on where you live, restrictions on social gatherings may become less strict in the coming weeks and months. However, many experts caution that care should still be exercised when groups of people gather. After an extended period without social contact, it’s only natural to crave some interaction, and there’s...

Kidsthedoctorstv.com

The US Surgeon General Recommendations for Keeping Kids Safe from COVID-19

COVID-19 cases have been surging in children as kids across the United States are heading back to the classroom. With many schools heading back into quarantine weeks into the school year, how can you help to keep your kid safe? CNN shares recommendations from the US Surgeon General to ensure a safer environment for your kids, which includes wearing a mask that fits properly, well ventilated spaces, and regular testing of the school community.
Public Healthcollegexpress.com

COVID-19 Dorm Life: 8 Roommate Communication Tips

It’s back to school season—which means that it’s time for many college students to leave their childhood bedrooms and swap it for dorm life. Whether this is your first time sharing a space with a roommate or your fourth year in a row, it’s safe to say boundaries and life have changed significantly in the past 18 months due to the pandemic. Although restrictions will likely be less stringent than they were during the last academic year, precautions will still need to be taken, particularly for the unvaccinated. Starting the year on good footing with your roommate always requires strong communication skills, but especially during a global health crisis. Whether or not you already know your roommate on a personal basis, here are eight ways to start the year on a solid note in your living space.
Public HealthFairfax Times

5 tips for traveling amid COVID-19

The spread of new COVID-19 variants and lower vaccination rates in developing countries continue to impact the ability to move freely throughout the world. For travelers eager to venture out, Expedia Group recommends these traveling guidelines to help slow the spread of COVID-19 so the world can truly open again:
WorldHello Magazine

Dr Ranj reveals his top tips for keeping kids COVID safe at school ahead of the new term

After a turbulent year for school children, you may be concerned about their return to school in September given the number of coronavirus cases on the rise across the country. Worried about keeping your kids safe once they return to school? Dr Ranj is here to help! This Morning's resident doctor shared his expert advice with HELLO! for making sure your children stay safe in a COVID-19 world.
Educationpsychologytoday.com

Play at School in a COVID-19 World

In a COVID-19 world, children's physical health and mental health are at risk. Researchers have found that play provides an array of benefits to children's physical and mental health. A survey of Pre-K through 3rd-grade teachers supports the need for incorporating play into children's daily education. As children and teachers...
Kidsmetroparent.com

Tips for a COVID-Safe School Year From Wayne Pediatrics

Remember the good old days when the biggest dilemmas about back to school were buying the correct supplies and finding the sturdiest backpack? As parents and educators are all too aware, COVID-19 and its highly contagious Delta variant have changed all that and keeping kids safe from the virus is now top of mind.
Kidsmprnews.org

How to keep kids in school safe from COVID-19

More and more kids are being infected with COVID-19, and many are winding up in the hospital. On Sunday, the Children’s Hospital Association published an open letter signed by 70 healthcare leaders from across the country emphasizing the growing concern over COVID’s effect on pediatric healthcare. The letter ran as...
Charleston, ILdailyeasternnews.com

You aren’t safe from COVID-19, act like it

Recently, I was scrolling through TikTok when I came across a video from user @nurse_sushi that started with, “Did you guys know that Covid has a sound?” She went on to say that once a patient is intubated and sedated, one may think that the patient can’t make any noise, but they make a different noise now.
Coffeyville, KSkggfradio.com

CRMC Covid-19 Safety Tips

Coffeyville Regional Medical Center wants to educate our communities on more than just COVID-19 prevention techniques, vaccinations, and masking. CRMC says it is equally as important to know how to take care of yourself and your family should you become ill with the virus. Some tips CRMC shared were to...
Baltimore, MDjhu.edu

A safe return to school during COVID-19

As many students of all ages return to in-person classes for the first time in over a year, the normal pressures and anxieties of school are compounded by the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic and all the accompanying physical and mental health concerns. In a recent Facebook Live discussion, three experts from Johns Hopkins offered advice for parents navigating through this difficult landscape, including red flags to watch for and the latest tips on masks.
Public Healthwfxrtv.com

Keeping yourself safe during the rise of the delta variant of COVID-19

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR)– The Virginia Department of Health is reporting increases in COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth. State officials want people to take safety precautions to help curb the spread of the delta variant. Virginia Health Commissioner, Dr. Norm Oliver, provides guidance to help keep yourself and others safe.

