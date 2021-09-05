CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xbox Could Be Getting Android App Support

By Holly Alice Carter
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to one very interesting listing, there are rumours that Xbox may be bringing Android app support to its latest consoles. With the recent release of the Xbox Series X, it makes sense for Microsoft to start testing some new ideas and implementing more support across the board. In coming months, Windows 11 will be offering Android app support on laptops and Windows tablets. It is entirely plausible that this will be brought to Xbox, too.

