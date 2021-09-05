Jarvis Christian College hosting three Fulbright Scholars

Jarvis Christian College is hosting three visiting Fulbright Scholars — each one teaching a foreign language course — for the 2021-22 academic year. Waleed Elyaakoubi from Tunisia will teach beginning Arabic. He graduated from high school with a mathematics specialty then earned a professorship in computer science applied to industrial management in 2008 from the Higher Institute of Industrial Management in Sfax, Tunisia. He taught computer science at the Ministry of Education in the Sultanate of Oman for three years before launching his own professional training center in Tunisia teaching languages, computer science and administration to employers in enterprise organizations. He also worked for three years as an editor, translator and journalist at an international society called Instalingo.