A year ago things just weren’t anything near the same as they had been. Despite all of the Gators success on the season playing in front of the home crowd was quieter and less raucous than it should be because of crowd limitations due to the pandemic. It left a somewhat empty feeling for the guys playing the games and the coaches coaching them. The Swamp will be at least much closer to capacity on Saturday when the Gators open the 2021 season against FAU and the Gators are pumped about that.