Shelfology’s Founder Gives Us the Rundown on What to Look for in the Best Floating Shelves
Sometimes it’s nice to close the doors on clutter with chests, cabinets, and buffets to house all your kitchen wares, work papers, and half-used toiletries. But for those items you’re particularly proud of—a ceramic coffee mug collection or a thriving philodendron in a chic pot—there may be nothing better than a floating shelf, especially where space is hard to come by. “I love floating shelves in kitchens, because everything you need is easily accessible,” says Anastasia Casey of The Identité Collective. “They keep floor space accessible and sight lines open, and because floating shelves lack outside supports, you can store and display your most used items while allowing natural light to flood through.”www.domino.com
