CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Shelfology’s Founder Gives Us the Rundown on What to Look for in the Best Floating Shelves

By Morgan Bulman
Posted by 
Domino
Domino
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sometimes it’s nice to close the doors on clutter with chests, cabinets, and buffets to house all your kitchen wares, work papers, and half-used toiletries. But for those items you’re particularly proud of—a ceramic coffee mug collection or a thriving philodendron in a chic pot—there may be nothing better than a floating shelf, especially where space is hard to come by. “I love floating shelves in kitchens, because everything you need is easily accessible,” says Anastasia Casey of The Identité Collective. “They keep floor space accessible and sight lines open, and because floating shelves lack outside supports, you can store and display your most used items while allowing natural light to flood through.”

www.domino.com

Comments / 0

Domino

Domino

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
228K+
Views
ABOUT

Domino is the ultimate guide for a stylish life and home. In addition to sharing our editors’ favorite new finds, exclusive home tours with of-the-moment creatives, fun entertaining tips, and more daily inspirations on domino.com, we publish a quarterly magazine featuring lush photography and captivating storytelling.

 http://www.domino.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rundown#Toys#Floating Shelf#Coffee#The Identit Collective#Blu Dot Welf Wall Shelf#Matte White
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Interior Designroguevalleymessenger.com

3 Tips to Make Your Living Room Look Luxurious

One of the best things about modern decor trends is that they give your home the appearance of luxury without making you go bankrupt while decorating the entire house to suit a specific aesthetic. Thankfully, there are a handful of useful tips and tricks that most millennial homeowners use to make the most of their living space while saving as much as they can, and sometimes not spending a single penny at all. In this article, we’ll take a look at 3 things you can do (even if you have a tiny budget) to make your living room look and feel luxurious! Let’s get started.
Interior DesignKTEN.com

HOW FIREPLACE MANTEL STRAPS CAN ADD STYLE TO YOUR HOME

Originally Posted On: How Fireplace Mantel Straps Can Add Style to Your Home – Old West Iron. Your home should stand out from the crowd. In a world where well-decorated interiors are becoming more of the norm, it’s easy for your interior design to look like your friends’, family’s, and strangers’ homes.
ShoppingRolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Shelving for Your Vinyl Records

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Get your records off the floor, out of the closet, or off of that too-small bookshelf where they’ve...
Interior DesignDomaine

10 Bright and Modern Ideas for Kitchen Track Lighting

Poor track lighting. The ‘80s and ‘90s overdid the trend, leading many of us to scrunch our noses at the thought of it. But is it time to rethink track lighting? Short answer: yes. It’s DIY friendly, versatile, and if you look hard enough, can come in contemporary designs. Kitchen track lighting is particularly making a comeback and can be especially useful in a galley kitchen, which is long and skinny, just light the fixtures themselves.
ShoppingPosted by
Domino

IKEA Wants to Buy Back All Your Old Starter Furniture

Say goodbye to the days of leaving your mint-condition, already-assembled Malm bed or lightly used Besta cabinet at the curb. IKEA now has a place for all your starter furniture to go when it’s time to part ways. Meet its new Buy Back & Resell Service. The program, which is...
Interior DesignPosted by
Domino

How One Renter Made Her Own Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper

When blogger Amal Iqbal and her husband decided to move into yet another rental apartment in San Diego, she knew this one had to be different from the last. Not ready to settle into a house but sick of the typical white box that California rentals often are, Iqbal got creative. “I was tired of waiting to buy a house in order to have a home,” she explains.
Interior DesignPosted by
Domino

This Designer Saved Her Clients $5K With a Faux Fireplace That Doesn’t Look “Slapped On”

In a place as cold as, say, Alaska, a fireplace’s number-one priority is to provide heat. But in San Francisco, the addition is a nice-to-have, not a must. This is exactly why designer Katie Monkhouse’s latest clients were okay faking theirs. “Every other pin on their client board was some Victorian or French apartment with a beautiful stone mantel,” recalls Monkhouse.
Home & Gardenthemanual.com

Why You Need to Get this Custom Modular Sofa

I’ve been meaning to update my furniture since I’m home most of the time. I feel like my old couch is too big for such a small space. I have been looking at sectional sofas or something with a chaise lounge but I was afraid the pieces were going to be too big.
Interior DesignPosted by
Domino

Why the Luxurious Linen Bedding From Nine Perfect Strangers Is Worth the Splurge

In the fictional world of TV’s Nine Perfect Strangers, everything that takes place at Masha’s (played by Nicole Kidman) holistic wellness retreat revolves around intention—from the daily smoothies down to the timed meditation sessions. Another detail she clearly put thought into? The zen-looking bedding. It turns out the set in question is Flocca linen from Hale Mercantile Co. So not only can you rent the luxurious villa in real life (yes, it’s actually an Airbnb outside of Byron Bay, Australia), you can re-create Tranquilium House’s cloudlike setup, except you can take the hallucinations and restless slumber part out of the equation.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

4 Tips to Make Your Dinning Space Beautiful

Designing your home from scratch is an exciting venture that can be stressful as well. One of the areas that is important while designing a home is the dining space. The dining space is where you enjoy meals with your family and friends on the stunning coffee tables. You fix exquisite meals here and host lavish parties often. So, it’s obvious that you would want your dining space to be a beautiful place!
Home & Gardenhomedit.com

Transform the Look of Your Home with These Beautiful Double Barn Door Ideas

Looking for barn door ideas and keep coming across interior barn door photos on Pinterest? Do you keep thinking this is a trend you’d like to implement a double barn door in your own home? Well, if you have any barn door-related questions, we’re here to answer all of them, with a comprehensive guide on this particular door type.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

10 Ideas On Modern House Colors

Thousands of colors to choose from, but when it comes to defining which color to paint the facade, you can’t get anywhere, right? With so many options this is more than normal. But luckily, there will always be a modern home color guide like this one here to help and inspire you.
Interior DesignPosted by
Domino

An IKEA-Obsessed Designer’s Secrets for Picking Pieces That’ll Last Decades

While most of us consider IKEA to be a go-to resource for starter apartments and first homes, Jackie Terrell doesn’t see it that way. The veteran designer jokes that she’s become a collector of “vintage” IKEA items at this point. “There are things I wouldn’t dream of discarding or replacing,” says Terrell. In fact, she’s had several pieces of old IKEA furniture (things that she’s owned for more than 20 years) reupholstered, refinished, and refurbished—often at great expense and far exceeding their original cost. Why? “Because the design is so seductive,” she says. “And the fact that it’s accessible.”
Franklin, MIPosted by
Architectural Digest

A Complete Guide to Bathroom Tile Trends Through the Decades

I’ll admit it: I have a bathroom obsession. My childhood home in Franklin, Michigan, is a classic split-level ranch built in 1960, and the bedroom’s en-suite is a jade-colored haven. My mother never fails to remind me that when they eventually sell the house, the “green bathroom,” as we call it, will undoubtedly be “gutted.” And with it, so will I. The very idea of a blunt object demolishing the elaborate tile work quickens my heart rate. I might even take a cue from environmental activists and chain myself to the endangered American Standard hardware.
Interior DesignDomaine

12 Inspiring Outdoor Spaces You'll Want to Use All Year Long

A good outdoor space is game-changing. It gives you a short escape from the routines and responsibilities of the indoor world, allowing you to reset, recharge, and just be. The best part is that you don't need a huge backyard or a scenic landscape (although that certainly doesn't hurt)—a small balcony can be just as transformative, as long as it's designed well.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

5 Simple Ways to Master Curb Appeal Beyond Your Front Door, According to Designers

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to your home, first impressions are critical. These days though, the definition of curb appeal isn’t as literal. According to interior designer Beth Diana Smith, “the essence of curb appeal is how attractive your home is to someone driving, walking past on the street, or upon entry into the home.” Designer Marie Flanigan of Marie Flanigan Interiors adds that curb appeal is all about, “creating an intangible sense of delight for anyone who visits your home.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy