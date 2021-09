Paris Saint Germain is entering the new season as one of the best squads ever assembled in the history of football. An already legendary attack of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr. and Mauro Icardi was further strengthened by adding one of the greatest players in the world, Lionel Messi. A somewhat shaky defense was strengthened by former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and full-back Achraf Hakimi. In the midfield, Georginio Wijnaldum was snapped up from Liverpool, while defensive midfielder Danilo Pereira was brought in from Porto. With this squad, PSG is definitely aiming for the top. Here are three bold predictions for the team in the UEFA Champions League group stage: