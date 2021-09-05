Brewing up Business: Mile Wide brewery seeing strong start

Palmer Dempsey, taproom manager, Will Sippel, kitchen manager, and Jason Lyvers, director of retail operations, are shown on Wednesday at Mile Wide Beer Company. Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Louisville-based Mile Wide Beer Company opened its Owensboro Taproom, 119 E. Second St., on Friday the 13th last November.

A bad omen?

Not really.

The brewery has had nothing but success, Palmer Dempsey, the taproom manager, said last week.

The only thing missing so far is beer actually brewed on site, he said.

“We can brew faster in Louisville,” Dempsey said. “The only beer we’ve brewed here so far is Mango Brabble. It’s a blond, fruited beer. We worked on getting food in place first.”

The brewery began serving dinner in early August.

“That’s going well,” Dempsey said. “We serve large portions of everything. And we have an expanded menu this month.”

He said, “We have a new special ever Wednesday. Something that’s not on our regular menu. And we release a new beer every week. Club members get to sample the food and beer a day early.”

Dempsey is courting University of Kentucky sports fans with barbecued chicken wings on game days.

“I’m hoping a lot of fans will come here to watch UK games,” Dempsey said. “We have that kind of atmosphere.”

He said plans call for brewing locally to begin this fall.

Mile Wide created a new beer, The District, named for Owensboro’s downtown entertainment district.

But it’s still brewed in Louisville for now.

Stein Week at Mile Wide started Thursday and runs through Sept. 12.

For the occasion, beer is served in one-liter glass steins.

People can buy the steins with the Mile Wide logo or just drink out of regular one-liter steins during the celebration, Dempsey said.

He said, “We’re collaborating with several downtown businesses for BlOktoberfest (pronounced “block tober”) on Oct. 16.”

Each participating business will offer specials that day, he said.

This summer, Mile Wide sponsored a Silent Disco each month, where Second Street was blocked off and people danced in the streets.

“It did really well,” Dempsey said. “We had at least 500 people last month. We’re working on one or two more this year. One will be for our anniversary party in November and we’re trying to have another before then.”

Mile Wide gets a lot of out-of-town traffic, he said, “especially from Evansville and Newburgh. But people staying at the hotels come down here too.”

Louisville-based Goodwood Brewing Co. announced in June that it plans to open its fifth restaurant — Goodwood Restaurant & Brewery — on the first floor of The Enclave at the corner of Frederica Street and Veterans Boulevard downtown around the first of the year.

That will give downtown three breweries, including Brew Bridge Brewery, which became the city’s first brewery since 1903 when it opened at 800 W. Second St. in July 2020.

Dempsey said, “I think having a third brewery will be great for business. A lot of people, especially those from out-of-town, like to brewery hop.”

He said Mile Wide will have a Halloween party this year with Ghostly Productions, a local Halloween costume, masks and props business.

The brewery, which can seat 125, has a wide range of merchandise including shirts, hats, pins, pet bandanas, tin tackers (signs), Frisbees, coozies and glasses.

Hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 2 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday and 2 to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Wednesday is Trivia Night, Friday is Karaoke Night and there’s a band playing most Saturday nights.

All that happens with a staff of nine.

