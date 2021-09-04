David Lee Gohlinghorst, 72, of Red Oak, Iowa
Location:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, September 9, 2021. Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery:Salem Cemetery-rural Montgomery County, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com Service will be live streamed at Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel's Facebook page. We will also be...www.kmaland.com
Comments / 0