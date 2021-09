Promoting and increasing outdoor recreation is one of the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management’s core values and missions. A major way DEM accomplishes this is by offering classes, programs, and experiences to connect Rhode Islanders to the great outdoors. The agency is announcing its fall schedule today. Staff of the Division of Fish and Wildlife’s Aquatic Resource Education Program, Hunter Education Program, and Wildlife Outreach and Volunteer Program have planned a curriculum with ample opportunities to learn about local fish, game, and wildlife resources, try out a new outdoor skill, or to make new friends while participating in outdoor activities.