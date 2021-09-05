CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaver Lake, CA

Community members grab chainsaws to protect Shaver Lake from wildfires

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uPnyv_0bn2paA300 Members of the California Conservation Corps continue to hand out hope for the communities devastated by last year's Creek Fire.

The Save Our Sierra program is underway, allowing young adults to grab some chainsaws and help protect Shaver Lake.

Members spent nearly two months removing dead and damaged trees along power lines.

They say crews have removed about 1,200 trees every week, and there doesn't seem to be a shortage of trees to cut down.

This process not only helps prevent any future wildfires that may spark from power lines, but also helps with the forest recovery.

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

