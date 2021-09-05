Madden 22 Credits Currency: How to Get Creds and Use Them in Madden
A new Madden 22 Credits currency officially debuted in EA’s football video game alongside previous currencies including Points, Training Points, and Coins. The new currency, also known as Creds, is available only in specific game modes and helps with the purchase of certain cosmetic items. In this guide, we’ll share what you need to know about the currency, including how to get creds in Madden 22 and use them.www.vgr.com
