Madden 22 Credits Currency: How to Get Creds and Use Them in Madden

Another year, and just like clockwork, another Madden. It’s easy to write off sports games each year, but before I continue, I do want to say I have a lot of respect for the developers of these games. They are tasked with one the most challenging jobs in video games — creating innovations in less than a year in a genre that hasn’t seen graphical, or gameplay jumps in who knows how long. To top it all off, almost all sports games have little to no competition, so fewer developers working on the genre means less chance for innovation, which hurts the entire sports game industry.