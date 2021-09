If you were out after sunset last week and looked up at the southern sky you will have noticed a ridiculously bright “star”. Congratulations — you just spotted the planet Jupiter! The beautiful full Moon was right there as well, and a little further to the right the planet Saturn was also very easy to see. You can still catch them tonight — just look up towards the south and find the brightest object in the sky, and the bright dot about a fist-width to its right.