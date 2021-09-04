The Road To Undisputed: Women's 140lbs Crown Up For Grabs In Four Way Showdown

Dustin Poirier (28-6-0-1) just laid unofficial claim to Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) supremacy in the championship shadow of Charles Oliveira (31-8-0-1). Poirier is next in line to challenge the reigning 155-pound kingpin for the gold strap ... if he wants it, of course. “The Diamond” is a former UFC interim Lightweight champion and it appears he has already visualized himself as the undisputed (and uncrowned) king of the division after successfully chasing two monster Conor McGregor paydays.