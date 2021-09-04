The Road To Undisputed: Women's 140lbs Crown Up For Grabs In Four Way Showdown
Chantelle Cameron will fight Mary McGee for the IBF, WBC, and Ring Magazine World Titles. Kali Reis will fight Jessica Camara for the WBA, WBO, and IBO World Titles. Matchroom Boxing, in partnership with DiBella Entertainment, announces today that the Undisputed Super-Lightweight crown will be put on the line as Chantelle Cameron, Mary McGee, Kali Reis, and Jessica Camara fight it out for 140lbs supremacy, live on DAZN around the world.www.frontproofmedia.com
