NYC firefighters make horrific discovery in Queens, with three dead bodies at Jamaica address

By Cathy Burke, New York Daily News
 5 days ago

Firefighters answering a call to a Queens address late Saturday found the bodies of three people, authorities said.

The horror was discovered at 11:15 p.m. after a report of an unconscious person at 177-33 106th Rd. in Jamaica, a spokesman for the Fire Department said.

But the FDNY arrived, firefighters found three people who were all pronounced dead at the scene, the spokesman said. No further details were released, and police had no immediate information.

