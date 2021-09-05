St. Ignatius, Riordan improve to 2-0

Records: North Alabama (0-1), Chattanooga (0-1) 1. Gipson settling in: Despite Jaylen Gipson transferring in from Texas State, the quarterback was still very much an unknown heading into the season opener. Overall, he played well in his first college start. The junior threw for 350 yards and four touchdowns. He also was able to extend some plays with his legs, something the UNA coaching staff was hoping for when Gipson was named the starter. On the other hand, he only completed 50% of his passes and threw a pick-6. With the Lions struggling to run the ball in Week 1, Gipson looks like a player UNA will rely heavily on until that gets sorted out.