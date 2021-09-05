CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Ignatius, Riordan improve to 2-0

By Mitch Stephens
San Francisco Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe St. Ignatius and Riordan football teams each improved to 2-0 by turning around a little history Saturday with spirited nonleague home victories. Aidan Smith completed 18 of 25 passes for 186 yards and one touchdown, a 5-yarder to Ryan Ivers early in the second quarter, as St. Ignatius won 13-7 over No. 21 Sacred Heart Prep-Atherton (1-1). The Gators had beaten the Wildcats in their two previous games, winning 13-7 in 2018 and 28-21 in 2019.

Related
