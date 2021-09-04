CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Overcoming America’s Resistance To Climate-Proof Infrastructure

WAMU
 6 days ago

Amid another season of extreme weather, NPR’s Michel Martin speaks with anthropologist Gretchen Bakke about the vulnerability of our infrastructure and how humans adapt to climate change. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

wamu.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#America#Climate#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
NFLPosted by
Axios

America's civil war of 2021

J.D. Vance — author of "Hillbilly Elegy" and a candidate for the GOP U.S. Senate nomination in Ohio — urged "mass civil disobedience" to Biden's plan to use federal authority to mandate vaccination for roughly two-third of America workers. "I have a simple message for America's business community," Vance wrote....
Manville, NJPosted by
The New York Times

Calling ‘Code Red’ on Climate, Biden Pushes for Infrastructure Plan

President Joe Biden tours an area damaged by flooding from Hurricane Ida in Manville, N.J. on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (Sarahbeth Maney/The New York Times) President Joe Biden warned Americans on Tuesday that Hurricane Ida’s lethal destruction was the sure sign of a nation and world “in peril” from climate change and said drastic action would be needed to prevent extreme weather patterns from worsening.
EnvironmentAmerican Progress

To Harness the Power of the Ocean To Fight Climate Change, the Biden Administration Needs a Plan

The recent Sixth Assessment Report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change showed only narrow pathways to preventing the Earth from warming more than 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels. While the risks for natural and human systems remain high even below this threshold, they will only increase without aggressive and immediate international efforts to stem emissions of greenhouse gases (GHGs) into the atmosphere. Indeed, even if governments worldwide collectively move to stop using fossil fuels and fully transition to clean sources of energy by midcentury, given the amount of existing GHGs already in the atmosphere, additional measures are needed to achieve negative emissions and keep the Earth within 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming.
Energy IndustryEllwood City Ledger

Guest Opinion: America’s climate leadership rests in Appalachia

The world faces a dual challenge of providing reliable, clean and affordable energy needed to advance modern society and quality of life, while working to ensure we meet these needs in a manner that is safe and environmentally responsible. As our energy future continues to evolve, we are proud that...
EnvironmentForeign Policy

There’s No Wake-Up Moment on Climate in America

Extreme weather events driven by climate change are the new, terrifying normal. In the United States alone, heat wave seasons are more than three times as long as they were during the 1960s, and the number of weather-related disasters causing more than a billion dollars in damages (adjusted for inflation) has soared. Once-rare crises have become quotidian. A freak winter storm took down Texas’s electrical grid. Drought contributed to one of California’s worst fire seasons. Hurricane Ida killed more people in the New York City metropolitan area than in Louisiana, where it made landfall. Floods supposed to happen once every hundred years are now expected to happen every 30.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Week

Climate change is not going to wait for America to get its act together

There has been a recent change in verb tense with respect to climate change: What was once the future is now the present. Louisiana just got hammered by a hurricane that — in what is becoming a signature characteristic of a warming climate — strengthened very rapidly thanks to super-hot temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico, giving residents barely enough time to evacuate. The remnants of that hurricane then caused flooding all the way from Louisiana to Maine. Philadelphia saw the worst flooding since 1869. The National Weather Service issued the first flash flood warning for New York City in its history. At time of writing, at least 45 people were confirmed dead across the Northeast.
EnvironmentWAMU

Climate Change Risks And Insurance Policies

NPR’s Michel Martin speaks with economist Howard Kunreuther, co-director of the Wharton Risk Management and Decision Process Center, about climate change’s impact on the insurance industry. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Religionwuwm.com

Pope Francis And Other Christian Leaders Are Calling For Bold Climate Action

The leaders of three prominent Christian denominations have issued an unprecedented joint statement calling on people of all faiths to take action to halt the devastating impacts of climate change. The statement from Pope Francis, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and Orthodox Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew — who collectively minister to...
AdvocacySeattle Times

Corporate America lobbies for climate disaster

Why does Mickey Mouse want to destroy civilization?. OK, that’s probably not what Disney executives think they’re doing. But The Walt Disney Co., along with other corporate titans, including ExxonMobil and Pfizer, is reportedly gearing up to support a major lobbying effort against President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion investment plan — a plan that may well be our last chance to take serious action against global warming before it becomes catastrophic.
Environmentgloballandscapesforum.org

In Latin America and the Caribbean, ecosystem restoration climbs in climate commitments

Initiative 20×20 will be a topic of discussion at the Global Landscapes Forum’s Amazonia Digital Conference: The Tipping Point (September 22-23, 2021). Join here. In 2014, Latin American and Caribbean countries – which hold 27 percent of the world’s forests – came together and committed to bring 20 million hectares of degraded lands under restoration by 2020 in an effort aptly titled Initiative 20×20. With the region’s precious ecosystems continually under threat, 18 countries are now banded together in Initiative, with a more ambitious horizon: protecting and beginning to restore 50 million hectares by 2050.
EnvironmentMSNBC

Climate scientist: 'We have to build better infrastructure' to control the storms

Kerry Emanuel, a professor of atmospheric sciences at MIT, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss how climate change is exacerbating natural disasters, and what can be done to better control the damage and the big steps that need to be taken prevent even worse catastrophes. "Nothing is too big at this point and we waited so long, and here we don't have much choice left," says Professor Emanuel. "We have to build better infrastructure to control the stronger kinds of storms we're already getting."Sept. 7, 2021.
EnvironmentU.S. Department of State

High-Level Dialogue on Climate Action in the Americas

The United States will join the High-Level Dialogue on Climate Action in the Americas, hosted by the Government of Argentina, on September 8, 2021. The one-day virtual event will bring together countries in the Americas to discuss our shared commitment to enhancing climate ambition. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will provide remarks during the high-level opening segment of the dialogue along with Latin American and Caribbean heads of state, the UN Secretary General, and other special guests.
San Francisco, CANBC San Diego

Op-Ed: The Day the Climate Crisis Came Home

On the anniversary of the "orange day" caused by wildfire smoke in San Francisco, CNBC Climate Editor Matt Rosoff shares his personal recollections of how that day brought the climate crisis home. The good news is: As more people experience events like this, collective will to solve the problem will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy