Study says Europe is 21 years behind its emissions reduction goals
Europe might be making progress on reducing emissions, but its largest utility company doesn’t think officials are moving quickly enough. Reuters reports Enel has issued a study warning Europe could be late on reducing greenhouse gas emissions if it continues at its “current pace.” The European Union wants to reduce those emissions by 55 percent by 2030, Enel said, but it reportedly won’t reach that target until 2051 without substantial changes.newsbrig.com
