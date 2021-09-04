Study says Europe is 21 years behind its emissions reduction goals

In July, 2021, the European Commission, which is the governing body of the European Union, announced a plan to require 100 percent of new cars sold to be zero-emission vehicles by 2035. After RideApart asked for clarification, an EC Climate Action representative told us that this legislation only covers cars and vans, and not any two-wheelers. However, they added, motorbike emissions are covered under the separate, somewhat nebulous Effort Sharing Regulation. (We’ll link that document in our Sources so you can take a look.)