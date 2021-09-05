CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Sunday, September 4 Morning Forecast

By Savannah Tennyson
Ozarks First.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScattered showers and storms are still moving east. Most of the activity is south of I-44. Overnight temperatures will bottom out in the 60s, with a chance for scattered storms south of I-44. Some storms could be on the stronger side with gusty winds and heavy rainfall. The cold front...

www.ozarksfirst.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Environmentfox5atlanta.com

Friday morning weather forecast

The feel of fall is back in the air, thanks to much lower humidity and cooler temperatures this morning. Today will be sunny and warm, but not humid, with seasonably warm highs in the low to mid 80s.
Springfield, MOOzarks First.com

Thursday, September 9 Overnight Forecast

We enjoyed a comfortably cool morning across the Ozarks. Temperatures dipped into the low to mid-50s with a morning low of 54° in Springfield, the coolest reading recorded since June 22nd. There were even a few spots that reported morning lows in the 40s, Winona reported 46°. A beautiful day...
EnvironmentOzarks First.com

Friday, September 10 Morning Forecast

The sunshine-filled trend holds as we progress through the remainder of the workweek. High pressure will keep its grasp over the region giving us a warming trend as we head into the afternoon. An upper-level ridge will park itself on top of the viewing area which leads to above-average temperatures. Highs by Friday will be back into the 90s with possibly the mid and upper 90s Saturday. The humidity will try and creep up some too so it’ll likely feel closer to the century mark throughout the Ozarks. It’s going to be a great weekend to be out on the water! Another cold front attempts to move into the Ozarks on Sunday but current data suggests that it will remain north of the KOLR 10 Viewing Area and not drop through. As a result, temperatures are looking steamy into early next week. Mainly sunny skies are in store Monday but we’ll see a little more cloud cover on Tuesday as another front approaches the region. Conditions are looking dry for Tuesday with temperatures holding in the 90s but trends will continue to be monitored as we get a little closer. A better chance of showers and storms arrives by the middle part of next week as that boundary pushes through the Ozarks. This front is going to knock our temps back a good deal with afternoon readings in the 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Lows are expected to be back into the 50s Thursday morning.
Environmentconchovalleyhomepage.com

KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, September 10th

To start off the morning hours, we are looking to have plenty of clear skies. Winds will be on the calm side early this morning, then increase from the south around 5-10 miles per hour. Temperatures will be in the 60s then eventually be in the 80s by the beginning of the afternoon hours. Later today, we are looking to have highs in the 90s across the region. Sunny skies will stick around all day and winds will eventually shift and come from the east around 5-10 miles per hour later this afternoon. As we head into the overnight hours, we are looking to have clear skies, calm winds, and lows in the 60s once again. Moisture content is expected to be much lower for the region, feeling more comfortable not only in the morning, but through the rest of the day as well. This weekend looks to have plenty of sunny skies. Temperatures will still be in the 90s for highs and it will be more on the dry side as well. Mostly sunny skies to kick off the first few days of next week with temperatures in the 90s will feel pleasant. A cold front is expected to move through the Concho Valley as we get into Wednesday of next week, which will lower our temperatures a bit. Spotty showers look to develop around the region later in the day as well. We will continue to have slightly cooler temperatures for the second half of next week as well, with highs only hitting the 80s for Thursday at this point. The dew point will stick around the 50 degree mark, which is going to feel much different than what we’ve had all summer. However, with the lowering of temperatures, it could elevate the humidity levels a bit, but it won’t feel too muggy, since we will have cooler overnight temperatures.
West Monroe, LAmyarklamiss.com

Morning Forecast – Friday, September 10th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (09/10/21) TODAY: Happy Finally Friday! It is feeling very pleasant this morning with temperatures in the 60s and even upper 50s. By this afternoon, sunshine will return to our skies with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Conditions will be less humid with no chances for rain with winds out of the east at 5-10 mph.

Comments / 0

Community Policy