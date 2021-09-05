Dodgers: Roberts Wants Cody Bellinger to Focus on September Production, Not Season Struggles

It’s no secret that Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger has struggled with reverting back the MVP caliber player that fans became so enamored with a couple years ago. The 26-year-old slugger is hitting below .200 with just 9 home runs and 32 RBI’s in 265 plate appearances this season. His slump, which is reflected by the inconsistency, low batting average, and strikeouts at the plate are all indicative of the peaks and valleys of Major League Baseball.