CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

WATCH: Lewis Brinson’s HR rallies Miami Marlins past Philadelphia Phillies

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08mnDE_0bn2npwS00

Lewis Brinson sliced a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth inning as the Miami Marlins stunned the visiting Philadelphia Phillies, 3-2, on Saturday night.

Brinson’s 350-foot shot to the opposite field bounced off the foul pole in right.

Miguel Rojas finished 3-for-4 with a key RBI in the eighth for Miami.

The Phillies, chasing the Atlanta Braves in the National League East, had won six straight games before arriving in Miami. Now, the Marlins will go for a three-game sweep on Sunday.

Phillies lefty Ranger Suarez, converted from reliever to starter on Aug. 2, pitched five scoreless innings, hit an RBI double and tied his career high with seven strikeouts.

But his excellent performance was wasted by Phillies reliever Archie Bradley (7-3), who allowed three hits and three runs in the eighth. Bradley has allowed eight earned runs in his six most recent innings.

Marlins rookie lefty Trevor Rogers escaped with a no-decision. Pitching for the first time since July 31 due to leave for a family emergency, Rogers allowed six hits, two walks and two runs in 4 1/3 innings.

Anthony Bass (2-7) earned the win, pitching one scoreless inning. In fact, Miami used a total of five relievers and they combined for 4 2/3 innings of scoreless baseball. That includes Dylan Floro, who picked up his eighth save by pitching the ninth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dvmD2_0bn2npwS00
Also Read:
MLB playoffs: 2021 postseason picture, format and schedule

Andrew McCutchen hit a solo homer for the Phillies, who had scored at least seven runs in seven straight games entering this series. But in two games against the Marlins, the Phillies have totaled just five runs.

Philadelphia opened the scoring in the fourth.

McCutchen hammered a 0-1 fastball for his 23rd homer of the season. With two outs, Didi Gregorius drew a walk. Rogers then intentionally walked Ronald Torreyes to get to Suarez, who spoiled the strategy by slicing an opposite-field RBI double just inside the left-field line.

The Marlins came through in the eighth inning. Bryan De La Cruz’s leadoff double was followed by Rojas’ RBI single off the glove of diving second baseman Jean Segura. After Bradley struck out Jazz Chisholm and Jesus Aguilar, Brinson jumped on a first-pitch fastball for his eighth homer of the season.

Related: MLB games today – TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

19K+
Followers
24K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Seager
Person
Dylan Floro
Person
Miguel Rojas
Person
Ronald Torreyes
Person
Lewis Brinson
Person
Didi Gregorius
Person
Jean Segura
Person
Andrew Mccutchen
Person
Yasmani Grandal
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Playoffs#The Miami Marlins#The Atlanta Braves#The National League East#Scoreless Baseball#Seattle Mariners#Chicago White Sox#Kansas City Royals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBNBC Sports

Braves suffer a potentially big blow in NL East race

The Phillies needed to pick up ground in the NL East this week and, so far, both they and the Dodgers have done their part. The Phils have opened the week with consecutive road wins over the Nationals, while the Braves have dropped two in a row in Los Angeles.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

This Phillies player might be the most underrated guy in MLB

When you think of the Philadelphia Phillies, you probably don’t think of Ronald Torreyes right away. Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto, Rhys Hoskins, Andrew McCutchen, probably. Vince Velasquez or one of the many mediocre bullpen guys if you’re angry. But Torreyes, or ‘Toe,’ as he’s affectionately known, probably doesn’t spring to mind first.
MLBSportsGrid

Back The Phillies to Win The Division?

The Phillies won’t go away. After losing eight of ten games, Philadelphia has stormed back to win five straight and is now just 2.5 games out of first place in the Division. They are also 2.5 games out of the final wild-card spot, so as things stand, the Phillies have multiple pathways to the postseason.
MLBDaily Mining Gazette

Harper, Phillies rout Brewers 12-0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Bryce Harper hit an early home run, Brad Miller connected twice and Jean Segura added a grand slam, leading Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies to a 12-0 romp over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday. Andrew McCutchen and Freddy Galvis also homered as Philadelphia won for the...
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Thursday

Last Thursday brought us an abbreviated eight-game slate, and it's the same story this week. There are once again only eight games on tap, which makes it somewhat difficult to find enough quality streamers to fill every position. Then again, because so many teams have the day off, it's all the more important to get those empty lineup spots filled with live bats and arms.
MLBnumberfire.com

Lewis Brinson (thumb) sidelined Friday for Marlins

Miami Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson (thumb) is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against left-hander Wade Miley and the Cincinnati Reds. Brinson suffered a sprained left thumb during Thursday's game and he should be considered day-to-day for now. Bryan De La Cruz is covering center field while Jorge Alfaro joins the outfield in left. Alex Jackson is catching for Zach Thompson and hitting eighth. Alfaro is in the Marlins' cleanup spot.
MLBfishstripes.com

Lewis Brinson goes down with left thumb sprain

Things were going swimmingly for the Marlins on Thursday evening. While leading the 4th place Nationals 6-2 in the top of the 5th, Alcides Escobar lifted a lazy fly ball to shallow left-center field. Outfielders Lewis Brinson and Bryan De La Cruz both came in and collided while attempting to make the grab.
MLBPosted by
WDBO

Phillies rally past Nationals 7-6, complete series sweep

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Andrew McCutchen drove in four runs and the Philadelphia Phillies erased a six-run deficit against the Washington Nationals to earn a 7-6 victory Thursday and a three-game series sweep. The Phillies overcame a disappointing start from Aaron Nola and rallied against the Nationals’ bullpen for their...
MLBnewyorkcitynews.net

Michael Conforto's 2-run HR leads Mets past Marlins

Michael Conforto slugged a two-run homer Tuesday night, leading the New York Mets to a 3-1 win over the visiting Miami Marlins. It was New York's third straight win - and that doesn't count the Mets' 6-5 walk-off victory earlier Tuesday afternoon - since that was the resumption of an April 11 game.
MLBWashington Times

Surging Phillies win 5th in a row, rally past Nationals 12-6

WASHINGTON — Bryce Harper hit a go-ahead single against his former team as part of a six-run sixth inning, Rafael Marchán, Andrew McCutchen and Brad Miller hit two-run homers, and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied past the Washington Nationals 12-6 Tuesday for their fifth straight win. Matt Vierling had four hits...
MLBPosted by
Philadelphia Sports Nation

It’s Time for the Phillies To Avenge Marlins Demons

Here they are again. After winning their sixth straight thanks to an improbable comeback win against the Washington Nationals, the Phillies sit two games back of first place in the NL East. Positive vibes are surrounding the Fightins right now, and rightfully so, they’ve dug themselves out after a bad stretch following the eight-game win streak they put together a short time ago.
MLBfishstripes.com

PHI 2, MIA 3; Marlins refuse to Lews, cap comeback with Brinson’s HR

Lewis Brinson was the hero for the Marlins on Saturday night, lining a two-run, opposite-field home run off the foul pole that belongs near the very top of the list of his finest moments with the Fish franchise. The eighth-inning comeback further impedes the Phillies’ pursuit of a postseason berth and keeps Miami out of the NL East cellar.
MLBCentral Illinois Proud

Streaking Phillies aim to ride hot bats past Marlins

The Philadelphia Phillies are back on the high side of the roller coaster ride as they attempt to chase down the Atlanta Braves in the National League East. The Phillies will look to gain more ground on Atlanta on Friday when they open a three-game road series against the Miami Marlins (55-79).
MLBPosted by
Audacy

League execs believe Correa will get largest deal in loaded SS class

It doesn't quite come with the hype that the 2018 Bryce Harper-Manny Machado-led free agent class did, but this winter does have a chance to present the deepest crop of free agent shortstops that baseball has ever seen. Audacy Sports MLB Insider Jon Heyman recently polled 25 anonymous executives on...
MLBNBC Philadelphia

Phillies Vs. Marlins: Archie Bradley Implodes in an Another Awful Loss in Miami

Archie Bradley implodes in another awful Phillies loss in Miami originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Ranger Suarez, Hector Neris and Connor Brogdon had shut the Marlins out for seven innings. The offense hadn't done much, but just enough. The Phillies were on their way to evening another all-important, late-season...

Comments / 0

Community Policy