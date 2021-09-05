CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

WATCH: Yasmani Grandal, Chicago White Sox out-slug Kansas City Royals

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IXf0f_0bn2nfMQ00

Yasmani Grandal was 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs as the Chicago White Sox out-slugged the Kansas City Royals for a 10-7 victory Saturday night. Luis Robert had four hits, including a homer.

Salvador Perez had two home runs and five RBIs for the Royals.

Craig Kimbrel (3-4) earned the win in relief. Liam Hendriks got his 32nd save.

Daniel Lynch (4-4) took the loss in his second shortest outing of his career, and shortest since returning from the minors July 25. He allowed six runs on five hits in 2 2/3 innings, walking three and striking out three.

The White Sox used the long ball to jump out to an early lead in the first. Robert hit a 452-foot home run to left center with one out. With two outs and Jose Abreu on first, Grandal hit one 425 feet to right center.

Chicago scored three more runs in the third when the first three batters reached safely. Robert and Abreu singled before Eloy Jimenez walked. Catcher Cam Gallagher threw the ball over the head of Emmanuel Rivera, which allowed Robert to score. Grandal’s single scored Abreu and Leury Garcia’s sacrifice fly scored Jimenez and ended Lynch’s night.

Gallagher singled in Rivera for the Royals’ first run in the third. After two lineouts, Perez hit his 39th home run of the season, a 428-foot blast to center. It was Perez’s 191st career home run, breaking a tie with Alex Gordon for fourth all-time in franchise history.

Abreu’s 500th career extra-base hit, a double in the fourth, scored Danny Mendick. Grandal’s sacrifice fly scored Robert for his fourth RBI.

Related: MLB games today – TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

Chicago added another run in the fifth. Romy Gonzalez got his first major league RBI on a groundout.

In the bottom of the fifth, Perez hit his second home run of the night, and 40th of the season. This one drove in three, cutting the deficit to 9-6. It was Perez’s 12th career multi-homer game and sixth this season. It was also his fourth career five-RBI game.

Carlos Santana’s first homer since July 24 got the Royals within two in the sixth.

Andrew Vaughn’s RBI single in the eighth provided the final Chicago run.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

19K+
Followers
24K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Hendriks
Person
Kyle Seager
Person
Cam Gallagher
Person
Carlos Santana
Person
Luis Robert
Person
Yasmani Grandal
Person
Homer
Person
Craig Kimbrel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago White Sox#The Kansas City Royals#The White Sox#Seattle Mariners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Related
MLBchatsports.com

White Sox C Yasmani Grandal returns after knee surgery

The Chicago White Sox have activated catcher Yasmani Grandal from the injured list after he missed more than seven weeks with a left knee injury. Grandal suffered a torn tendon in his left knee on a checked swing July 5 against the Minnesota Twins. He underwent surgery to repair the tendon a day later.
MLBdallassun.com

MLB roundup: Yasmani Grandal's 8 RBIs propel White Sox to 17-13 win

Yasmani Grandal went 4-for-6 with a double, two homers and eight RBIs in his first game back from the injured list, and the Chicago White Sox stormed to a 17-13 win over the visiting Chicago Cubs on Friday night. Grandal hit a pair of three-run shots and tied the single-game...
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Yasmani Grandal's Welcome-Back Party Powers White Sox Past Cubs

Yasmani Grandal's welcome-back party powers Sox past Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. So Yasmani Grandal got thrown out of a Triple-A game during a rehab assignment. Grandal returned to the Chicago White Sox on Friday night, exploding for four hits, two homers and a franchise-record eight RBIs in...
MLBaudacy.com

Yasmani Grandal, Jose Abreu help power White Sox to 4-2 win over Pirates

CHICAGO (AP) -- Yasmani Grandal and Jose Abreu homered and five relievers combined for 4 2/3 innings of two-hit ball as the Chicago White Sox beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, 4-2, on Tuesday night. Grandal, who hit a solo homer to lead off the second, is batting .500 (7-for-14) with four...
MLBYardbarker

Yasmani Grandal ties White Sox record for most RBIs in a game with eight

Yasmani Grandal of La Habana, Cuba tied the Chicago White Sox franchise record for most RBIs in a single game with eight on Friday. The White Sox defeated the Chicago Cubs 17-13 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, IL. Grandal tied the record previously set by Carl Reynolds, Tommy McCraw, Jim Spencer, and Robin Ventura according to mlb.com.
MLBPosted by
Hutch Post

Royals shut out White Sox Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brady Singer tossed seven scoreless innings and Salvador Perez hit another home run as the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 6-0. Singer (4-9) matched his season high with seven innings and allowed four hits with no walks and struck out six. It was the third time this season that Singer has issued no walks. Perez had his third home run of the series, eighth in the last 11 games and 41st of the season. He’s second in the majors behind Shohei Ohtani.
MLBchatsports.com

Gamethread: White Sox at Royals

José Abreu is Mr. August. #MVPito has been named American League Player of the Month for August, his fourth career monthly honor. pic.twitter.com/prLHJBZoTX. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 2, 2021. Congrats to Pito!. The White Sox are rolling into Kansas City for a three game series this weekend. Will...
MLBWichita Eagle

Kansas City Royals’ catcher Sal Perez reaches 40-homer plateau in loss to White Sox

Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny recognized the fear in the eyes of his All-Star catcher and slugger Salvador Perez after he took a ball to the throat on Friday night. Matheny, a former catcher, has taken those hits and he knew Perez had a scary moment between the pain of the impact and his momentary inability to breathe. Those feelings subsided. The beat-up and battle-tested Perez finished the inning before coming out of the game.
MLBarcamax.com

Singer sets tone and Salvy homers again as Kansas City Royals beat White Sox

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One day after the Chicago White Sox lineup unloaded for 10 runs on 15 hits and scored in five separate innings, Kansas City Royals right-hander Brady Singer took the bats out of their hands with his slider-fastball combination. Singer pitched seven scoreless innings for the first...
MLBThe Southern

Eloy Jiménez is appreciating every moment with the Chicago White Sox

Tony La Russa returned to one of his former managerial homes Tuesday when the Chicago White Sox began a three-game series against Oakland Athletics. “A lot of memories,” said La Russa, who managed the A’s from 1986-95. “Of course when I was here, they didn’t have that big thing in (the) center-field (stands). Lost a lot of the view, but a lot of good memories and the ballpark hasn’t changed much.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy