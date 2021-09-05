CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Kyle Seager hits two 3-run HRs as Seattle Mariners beat Arizona Diamondbacks

Kyle Seager hit a pair of three-run homers, the second getting a splash landing, as the Seattle Mariners defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-5 Saturday night in an interleague game in Phoenix.

Left-hander Marco Gonzales (7-5) made it through five innings to earn his sixth consecutive victory. Right-hander Diego Castillo, activated from the injured list earlier in the day, pitched the ninth for his 16th save, capping four scoreless innings by Seattle’s bullpen.

Seager’s second blast, with two outs in the sixth inning into the swimming pool in right-center field, broke a 5-5 tie as the Mariners (74-62) won their fourth game in a row and remained four games behind the Boston Red Sox in the race for the American League’s second and final wild-card playoff berth. J.P. Crawford had four hits for Seattle.

Carson Kelly and Ketel Marte homered for Arizona, which has dropped seven of its past eight games. Left-hander Caleb Smith (4-9) took the loss.

The Mariners scored three runs in the first off right-hander Humberto Castellanos. Crawford and Mitch Haniger led off with singles and Seager hit a three-run homer to right field.

The Diamondbacks (45-92) batted around in the bottom of the inning against Gonzales. Marte walked with one out and Kelly hit a two-run homer to left-center field. An out later, Andrew Young was hit by a pitch, David Peralta doubled to left and Drew Ellis was hit with a pitch to load the bases. Stuart Fairchild lined a two-run double to left to give Arizona a 4-3 lead.

It remained that way until the fourth, when Seattle’s Jarred Kelenic led off with a single and Jose Marmolejos doubled to right. Two outs later, Crawford lined a single to right to score both runners and put the Mariners up 5-4.

The lead didn’t last long as Marte homered to right with two outs in the bottom of the inning to tie the score at 5-5.

Gonzales went five innings and allowed five runs on eight hits — seven of which were for extra bases. He walked one and struck out two.

Castellanos lasted just 3 2/3 innings and allowed five runs on seven hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

–Field Level Media

