Photo: the Grossmont High alum was impressive tonight, pitching all nine innings, striking out nine and only giving up three hits and two walks. Via @padres on Twitter. August 27, 2021 (Anaheim) - After a horrible series against the Dodgers where they were swept, the Padres headed up to Anaheim for a quick two-game series against the other L.A. team, the Angels. Grossmont High alum and Padres sole no-hitter owner Joe Musgrove started against Cooper Criswell in his major league debut for L.A.