CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

No. 17 IU football beats itself in 34-6 loss to No. 18 Iowa

Indiana Daily Student
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt started on IU football’s second play of the game. What looked like a pitch to senior tight end Peyton Hendershot ended with a near-fumble recovery by Iowa. On the very next play, junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw a pass slightly behind graduate student wide receiver D.J. Matthews. The ball bounced into the air off Matthews’ hands, and into the waiting ones of Iowa senior defensive back Riley Moss, who returned it into the endzone 30 yards away.

www.idsnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa College Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Allen
Person
Stephen Carr
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Hawkeyes#Iu#Goodson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Biden to GOP governors planning vaccine mandate lawsuits: 'Have at it'

President Biden on Friday dismissed arguments from Republicans that his administration’s new vaccine requirements amount to federal overreach and said some GOP governors are being “cavalier” with the health of their constituents. Asked about opponents vowing to challenge the new vaccination measures, Biden replied: “Have at it.”. “I am so...

Comments / 0

Community Policy