2 dead in Saturday night shooting near Drake Park

By Jeremiah Dobruck
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 5 days ago

A man and a woman were killed in a shooting just outside Drake Park on Saturday night, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Officers rushed to the scene of the gunfire on Park Circle, a street along the perimeter of the park, around 7:50 p.m., LBPD spokeswoman Arantxa Chavarria said. The wounded man died at the scene, and the woman died after being rushed to a local hospital, Chavarria said.

It’s not clear yet what sparked the shooting. Chavarria said homicide detectives were still in the beginning stages of their investigation.

No suspects were in custody Saturday night, and police did not immediately provide any suspect information.

The crime scene was tense at times. One man, who was clearly distraught, walked along the crime tape yelling in Spanish.

“Come at me if you have the balls,” he said, swearing at some unseen assailant as a police officer followed close behind him.

Jose Cordon contributed to this report.

Shootings decrease from winter spike, but remain elevated over last year, data shows

