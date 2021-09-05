Why Britain's newbuilds are so ugly

Playwright William Shakespeare once waxed poetic, "What's in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet," and perhaps Prince William would tend to agree with that statement since he doesn't even have a last name. He's simply known as: William Arthur Philip Louis, per Cosmopolitan. Maybe he does feel some type of way about doing life with no official last name, though, since he opted to give all three of his children the last name "Cambridge." (He is the Duke of Cambridge, after all.)