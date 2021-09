English clubs again had the highest combined spend on international transfers during this summer’s window, analysis by Fifa has found.According to the world governing body’s International Transfer Snapshot published on Tuesday, in the men’s game English clubs spent a total of 1,146.6million US dollars (£832.4million) between June 1 and August 31 this year.As was the case in the statistics for last summer’s window, which covered June 1 to October 5 2020, England topped the list with a figure that was greater than that of the countries who were second and third put together – in this case Italy and France...