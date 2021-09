UK mobile network operator Three has decided to abandon one of its major selling points by reintroducing charges for roaming. EE was the first UK MNO to seize the excuse offered by the completion of Brexit for charging its customers to use their data abroad. While we were still part of the EU charging a premium for roaming within the bloc was banned but there were no such constraints on UK operators once we left. Unless there has been a change in the wholesale rates European operators charge for roaming, however, any price hike seems like pure profiteering.