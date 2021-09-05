CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the women who gave up their 'freedom' to live an orthodox life

Cover picture for the articleViewers of this summer’s Netflix hit My Unorthodox Life will be familiar with its vivacious star Julia Haart, the glamorous Manhattan CEO who until eight years ago was a housewife in an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community in Monsey, New York. Her flamboyant lifestyle is typical reality TV fodder – fabulous penthouses, out-there fashion and private jets – but the real intrigue comes from glimpses into the community that Julia left behind, where glitz takes a back seat and faith takes precedence. The Orthodox Jewish world has recently been represented on screen with Israeli drama Shtisel and German-US miniseries Unorthodox, both Netflix hits – but never through a reality TV lens.

