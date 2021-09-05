A Closer Look At Scenario 6

The Cheshire Town Council and Cheshire Board of Education have been diligently working towards approving a plan for the modernization of Cheshire’s aging school buildings. The Council and Board, while continuing to mull over various scenarios, have seemed to home in on the Scenario 6 proposal as the main project. This option was presented to the Council back in April by the School Modernization Committee and was recommended as the best choice for Cheshire moving forward.