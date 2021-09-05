CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cheshire, CT

A Closer Look At Scenario 6

By EDITORIALS
Chesire Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cheshire Town Council and Cheshire Board of Education have been diligently working towards approving a plan for the modernization of Cheshire’s aging school buildings. The Council and Board, while continuing to mull over various scenarios, have seemed to home in on the Scenario 6 proposal as the main project. This option was presented to the Council back in April by the School Modernization Committee and was recommended as the best choice for Cheshire moving forward.

www.cheshireherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheshire, CT
Cheshire, CT
Education
Local
Connecticut Education
Local
Connecticut Government
Cheshire, CT
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cheshire Town Council#The Council And Board#Smc#Town Financial#Norton Elementary#Darcey School#Ada#Chapman Elementary School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."
WorldPosted by
Fox News

North Korea, slimmed-down Kim Jong Un, enjoy toned-down parade

Military search dogs and goose-stepping trainers. Health workers wearing gas masks and red hazmat suits. And a slimmed-down, beaming Kim Jong Un in a cream-colored business suit. The parade marking North Korea’s celebration of its 73rd anniversary was a marked departure from past militaristic displays, with a domestic audience worried about the pandemic likely in mind.

Comments / 0

Community Policy