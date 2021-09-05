CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How I created an ageless, flattering wardrobe to suit my new grey hair

By Alyson Walsh
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout five years ago I decided to embrace the grey. To ditch the blonde dye and let my natural hair colour shine through. The transition process took longer than expected but I’ve never regretted it. Has grey hair changed the colours I wear? Well, yes and no. I still love classic navy and indigo denim – as Cézanne once said, ‘blue gives other colours their vibration’ – and I find it makes the perfect backdrop.

