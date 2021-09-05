CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Hardison’s 3 TD passes help UTEP beat Bethune-Cookman 38-28

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Gavin Hardison threw a career-high three touchdown passes, Willie Eldridge and Ronald Awatt each had over 100 yards rushing, and UTEP beat Bethune-Cookman 38-28 on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.

Hardison lofted passes into the end zone from inside the 10 that set up fantastic catches each from Jacob Cowing and Justin Garrett in the fourth quarter, giving the Miners a 31-14 lead with 10:44 remaining. Hardison also tossed a 2-yard TD pass to Trent Thompson in the first quarter and finished the game 14-of-22 passing for 183 yards.

Awatt ran 18 times for 126 yards, and his 19-yard touchdown run stretched the Miners’ lead to 37-21. Eldridge had 118 yards rushing on 14 carries.

Shannon Patrick completed 15 of 22 passes for 215 yards and threw two touchdown passes and an interception for Bethune-Cookman. Que’shaun Byrd added 98 yards rushing that included a 2-yard TD run.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/College-football and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

565K+
Followers
310K+
Post
266M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utep#Bethune Cookman#College Football#American Football#Utep#Ap#Td#Miners#Que
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Everyone Had The Same Reaction To The Scott Frost News

Scott Frost and the Nebraska football program are in a bit of hot water. The Huskers announced on Wednesday morning that they are under investigation by the NCAA. College football insider Brett McMurphy first reported the news. “Nebraska’s football program and coach Scott Frost are under NCAA investigation for improper...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Ohio State Fans React To Surprising Oregon Game News

Ohio State is set to host Oregon on Saturday in what should be one of the top games on college football’s Week 2 slate. The Buckeyes are coming off a road win at Minnesota, while the Ducks are coming off a shaky victory against Fresno State. Ohio State and Oregon are set to kick off at noon E.T. from Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday afternoon.
College Sportsmaryvilleforum.com

UA’s ‘champagne problem’: If starter uncorks TD passes, two-QB plan could be toast

So about that two-quarterback plan ... It’s still the plan for Saturday’s opener against BYU. It’s still Plan A for the team that will be wearing the Block A. But Arizona coach Jedd Fisch on Monday left the door open for a change of plans. He was asked if the starting quarterback — in this case, Gunner Cruz — were to lead back-to-back touchdown drives to open the game, could he play the whole way?
NFLCollege Football News

UTEP vs Bethune-Cookman Prediction, Game Preview

UTEP vs Bethune-Cookman prediction and game preview. It’s not like UTEP is Alabama quite yet. The Miners are coming off a dominant 30-3 win over New Mexico State, but they still have to prove they can crank up a consistent offense and New Mexico State is really, really bad at college football.
College Sportstheprospectordaily.com

Coming off 30-3 victory against NMSU, Miners prep to take on Bethune Cookman

The Miners 1-0 will host Bethune-Cookman University Saturday, Sept. 4, after a 30-3 victory against the New Mexico State Aggies. The offense for the Miners took a step forward and showed even more signs of improvement from last season. The defense also stepped up to the occasion, stymying NMSU’s offensive drives that led to no points.
Michigan Statechatsports.com

Michigan Football: 5 Wolverines to watch against Washington

Washington, D.C., Michigan, Michigan Wolverines football, American football, Michigan Wolverines, Washington Huskies football, Western Michigan Broncos men's basketball, Ronnie Bell, Montana Grizzlies and Lady Griz. Sep 4, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) rushes for a touchdown in the first half against the Western...
NFLPosted by
NJ.com

Hail Morgan! Here’s what Jets said about ‘crazy’ last-second TD pass that stunned Eagles

No one was more thrilled by James Morgan and Kenny Yeboah’s last-second theatrics against the Eagles on Friday night at MetLife Stadium than their Jets teammates. In a highlight clip of Morgan’s 49-yard Hail Mary pass to Yeboah, an ecstatic Zach Wilson, who did not play, is shown bouncing down the sidelines giving high-fives. A huge grin spread across running back Ty Johnson’s face In a postgame press conference when asked about the wild finish to the preseason.
Orlando, FLNational football post

UCF looks to limit miscues in clash with Bethune-Cookman

Correcting mistakes is the mantra this week for UCF as the Knights prepare for Saturday night’s encounter with Bethune-Cookman in Orlando, Fla. “I told our players we’ve got to improve,” coach Gus Malzahn said after reviewing his team’s season-opening 36-31 comeback victory over Boise State on Sept. 2. “We’ve got to improve in all three phases. I made a lot of mistakes. That’s normal for a first game.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy