Women's Cross Country Opens the Season at Fleet Feet Invite
SALISBURY, N.C. - The Coker women's cross country team opened their season by running in the Fleet Feet XC Invite on Saturday (Sept. 4). The Cobras placed ninth in the field, and were led by sophomore Catherine Cann who posted a time of 23:19.3 in the 5k event. Cann was closely followed by teammates junior Destiny Ingram, who finished with a time of 23:46.0 and sophomore Stephani Forrester who posted a time of 24:12.5.cokercobras.com
