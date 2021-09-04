CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Cross Country Opens the Season at Fleet Feet Invite

Cover picture for the articleSALISBURY, N.C. - The Coker women's cross country team opened their season by running in the Fleet Feet XC Invite on Saturday (Sept. 4). The Cobras placed ninth in the field, and were led by sophomore Catherine Cann who posted a time of 23:19.3 in the 5k event. Cann was closely followed by teammates junior Destiny Ingram, who finished with a time of 23:46.0 and sophomore Stephani Forrester who posted a time of 24:12.5.

Field Hockey Falls to Limestone on Tuesday

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University field hockey team fell to Limestone in South Atlantic Conference Carolinas action by a score of 5-0 on Tuesday (Sept. 7). Rylie Cordrey paced the Cobras with nine shots in the game, while Indy Echteld also added one. Kelsey Gibbons made six saves between the pipes.
SoccerBrown Daily Herald

Men’s soccer drops home opener 4-2 against Bryant

The men’s soccer team (1-1) suffered a disappointing loss to Bryant University (1-3) in their season home opener at the newly renovated Stevenson-Pincince Field Wednesday. The Bears, who were playing without midfielder Derek Waleffe ’22 and goalkeeper James Swomley ’22, jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first half before allowing four unanswered Bryant goals.
Soccercokercobras.com

No. 15 Men’s Soccer Takes Down Belmont Abbey

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University men's soccer team downed Conference Carolinas defending champion Belmont Abbey, 1-0 on Wednesday (Sept. 8). The Cobras offense would stay in control for most of the first half, outshooting Belmont Abbey 16-4. The teams would remain scoreless through halftime. Coker's Felix Stoeffler would net the game-winner off an assist from Markos Touroukis in the 65th minute, bringing the game to 1-0.
Aiken, SCcokercobras.com

Volleyball Splits Day One of Pacer Invitational

AIKEN, S.C. - The Coker University volleyball team split the first day of the Pacer Invitational on Friday (Sept. 10), defeating Converse 3-1 before falling to USC Aiken 3-0. The Cobras began the day taking the opening set over Converse 25-22. The Cobras jumped out to an 11-4 lead to force a Converse timeout, before being the first team to 20 and leading 20-13 in the set. The Valkyries would rally to make the set close, before the Cobras were able to secure the set at 25-22.
Converse, SCcokercobras.com

Women's Soccer Battles to Draw Against Converse

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University women's soccer team battled out another tough double overtime draw Saturday night (Sept. 11) against the Valkyries of Converse University. The two teams traded shots and chances early on in the contest before freshman Abbie Boling recorded her first collegiate goal in the 27th...
Colorado Statemutigers.com

Soccer Sneaks by Northern Colorado in First Road Test

GREELEY, Colo. – Mizzou (4-2-0) was able to get past Northern Colorado (1-4-2) thanks to a 13th minute goal from Skye Kingsley. The Tigers have extended their winning streak to four games. In the first half, Missouri was the aggressor early. Each of the Tigers' first three shots were on...

