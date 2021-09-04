Women's Cross Country Opens the Season at Fleet Feet Invite

AIKEN, S.C. - The Coker University volleyball team split the first day of the Pacer Invitational on Friday (Sept. 10), defeating Converse 3-1 before falling to USC Aiken 3-0. The Cobras began the day taking the opening set over Converse 25-22. The Cobras jumped out to an 11-4 lead to force a Converse timeout, before being the first team to 20 and leading 20-13 in the set. The Valkyries would rally to make the set close, before the Cobras were able to secure the set at 25-22.