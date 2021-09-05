CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
India reports 42,766 coronavirus cases

A healthcare worker collects swab from a man for a RT-PCR test after he arrived at a railway station during the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Ahmedabad, India, September 2, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave

MUMBAI, Sept 5 (Reuters) - India reported 42,766 new coronavirus infections overnight, the federal health ministry said on Sunday, taking its tally to 32.9 million cases.

The death toll rose by 308 to 440,533, data from the ministry showed.

Public Health
Reuters

UK records 191 COVID deaths and 38,975 cases

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom recorded a further 191 daily deaths from COVID-19 and 38,975 new cases on Wednesday, official data showed. Infection numbers in the last seven days are up 15.3% on the week before, and the weekly death count is up 26.1%. Our Standards: The...
Public Health
Reuters

Britain records 167 new deaths from COVID-19

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Britain recorded 167 new deaths from COVID-19 which occurred within 28 days of a positive test for the disease, down from 191 recorded the previous day, daily government figures showed on Thursday. The number of new cases reported on Thursday was 38,013, down slightly from...
Public Health
Reuters

Singapore reports 568 new local COVID-19 cases, new one-year high

SINGAPORE, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Singapore's health ministry reported 568 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest since August 2020. Singapore's COVID-19 cases have been hitting one-year highs over recent days as it entered a phased reopening after more than 80% of its population was fully-vaccinated. Our Standards: The...
Industry
Reuters

Novavax expects to make available at least 2 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses in 2022

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Vaccine developer Novavax Inc (NVAX.O) said on Friday at least 2 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine would be available in 2022. The company, which in June announced its vaccine was more than 90% effective in a late-stage U.S.-based clinical trial, said it was on track to file an application for emergency use of its vaccine to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the fourth quarter.
Public Health
Reuters

Moldova tightens COVID-19 curbs amid rise in infections

CHISINAU, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Moldova will tighten lockdown restrictions on Friday due to a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, a national commission said on Thursday. The new curbs will include a ban on non-vaccinated people visiting restaurants, bars and cultural events and be in effect from Sept. 11 to Oct. 31.
Public Health

Welcome to Denmark, where Covid is 'over'

No wonder many Brits are still anxious about Covid. More than 41,000 positive tests for the virus were reported in the UK on Monday September 6. There has been talk of a “firebreak” at half term – a partial lockdown, perhaps. Schools are operating with twice-weekly testing, air-con and myriad hand gel stations. The debate over who to vaccinate next rages fiercely: should it be a third, booster jab for the elderly or do we want 12 to 15-year-olds to line up? Meanwhile, the University of Cambridge is estimating only 30 per cent of the population has been infected so far. It’s worrying stuff.
Public Health
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Military

Report: China discussing takeover of major US military base abandoned in Afghanistan

China is reportedly weighing plans to take over Bagram Airfield, which once served as the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, new reports revealed this week. The Chinese military is currently conducting a feasibility study for a potential takeover of the major airfield, according to a source briefed on the plans by Chinese military officials who then spoke to U.S. News & World Report on condition of anonymity.
Public Health

New docs show Dr. Fauci has been keeping us from the truth on COVID

St. Anthony Fauci just lost his halo. For more than a year, the media has hailed our kindly scientist grandfather as some sort of infallible holy figure. But new reporting casts doubt on Fauci’s insistence that no US money went to “gain of function” research — where scientists manipulate viruses, often making them more transmittable, to study their effects and develop treatments.

