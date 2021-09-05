CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Take a sneak peek at two Tom French communities in advance of Fall Parade

By Better Homes, Gardens Real Estate, Kansas City Homes
Kansas City Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fall Parade of Homes, which runs daily September 18 through October 3, is a Kansas City tradition, offering homebuyers the opportunity to view the latest in new home designs and innovations from the finest homebuilders, such as Tom French Homes. As one of the area’s most respected homebuilders, Tom French has been building superior custom homes, plus developing maintenance-provided and single family neighborhoods since 1978. But buyers don’t have to wait - beat the Fall Parade traffic and tour two of French’s communities now. Models are open this weekend for touring.

