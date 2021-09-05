CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Event aims to make strides against cancer

Observer
 5 days ago

The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk will be held Oct. 2 at Jamestown Community College’s Jamestown Campus. Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is the largest network of breast cancer awareness events in the nation, with more than 1 million participants supporting the noncompetitive three- to five-mile walks each year. Registration for this event begins at 9:30 a.m. and the walk is set to start at 11 a.m.

