Event aims to make strides against cancer
The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk will be held Oct. 2 at Jamestown Community College’s Jamestown Campus. Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is the largest network of breast cancer awareness events in the nation, with more than 1 million participants supporting the noncompetitive three- to five-mile walks each year. Registration for this event begins at 9:30 a.m. and the walk is set to start at 11 a.m.www.observertoday.com
