Public Meetings on Congestion Pricing Plan Unveiled
Thirteen public meetings will be held this fall on the proposed Central Business District Tolling Program, also known as Congestion Pricing. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, State Department of Transportation and City Department of Transportation on Thursday announced that they will hold 13 public meetings between Thursday, Sept. 23, and Wednesday, Oct. 13, on the proposed Central Business District Tolling Program, also known as Congestion Pricing.theforumnewsgroup.com
