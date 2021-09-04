Thoughts on kindness

Next week our students will return to school, as they return we will do our best to instruct them in the subjects and skills that they will need to know to be successful in life. One of the things that I hope we teach and model for them is “kindness.” During the past two weeks, I have had the opportunity to greet our new teachers, mentors and also our entire staff. When I have the opportunity to talk with staff members in the various buildings and departments, I can feel the pride they have in being part of the McFarland School District and the excitement they have seeing their colleagues and students.