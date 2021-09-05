CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California governor recall election: 2 new voting centers open in Fresno County

Posted by 
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yHFFp_0bn2gGEu00 With the California recall election just 11 days away now, the Fresno County Elections Office opened two new vote centers on Saturday for people to come in and vote or drop off their ballot.

Starting on Saturday, registered voters can head to the Cecil Hinton Community Center in southwest Fresno and the Selma City Hall Annex on Tucker Street.

These are just two of nine different voting centers now open across Fresno County.

35 more locations will open next Saturday.

The Fresno County Clerk says there's already been a strong turnout by mail and he expects a strong showing to continue with in-person voting opportunities now available.

Election Day is Tuesday, September 14th.

Click here for more information.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
26K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno County, CA
Elections
State
California State
City
Selma, CA
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
Fresno County, CA
Government
County
Fresno County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Recall Election#Hinton#The Selma City Hall Annex#The Fresno County Clerk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
Fresno, CAPosted by
ABC30 Central Valley

Assistant to Fresno Councilmember Bredefeld resigns following domestic violence conviction

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno City Hall employee Daniel Gai was convicted of five felonies this week in connection with a domestic violence incident in 2019. The city council assistant to Councilmember Garry Bredefeld pleaded no contest Tuesday to corporal injury, child abuse and endangerment, and three counts of assault by means likely to cause great bodily injury.

Comments / 0

Community Policy