California governor recall election: 2 new voting centers open in Fresno County

With the California recall election just 11 days away now, the Fresno County Elections Office opened two new vote centers on Saturday for people to come in and vote or drop off their ballot.

Starting on Saturday, registered voters can head to the Cecil Hinton Community Center in southwest Fresno and the Selma City Hall Annex on Tucker Street.

These are just two of nine different voting centers now open across Fresno County.

35 more locations will open next Saturday.

The Fresno County Clerk says there's already been a strong turnout by mail and he expects a strong showing to continue with in-person voting opportunities now available.

Election Day is Tuesday, September 14th.