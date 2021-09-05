CFB Overtime Week 1's winners and losers after a wild opening slate

It's not often the players on the field resemble the mascot of the team, but Georgia's defense legitimately looked like 11 hungry dogs hunting an orange snack. They were that aggressive and overwhelming in a 10-3 victory over Clemson. The Tigers finished the day with TWO total rushing yards on 23 attempts and averaged just three yards per play overall. Georgia’s front seemed to arrive in waves against an overmatched Clemson offensive line. The Bulldogs ended the day with seven sacks, all of which came via former five-star players. I don’t have the pressure numbers yet. But DJ Uiagalelei attempted 37 passes, and it felt like Georgia’s defense impacted half of those throws.