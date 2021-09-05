CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Rutgers football: Greg Schiano confirms 4-star QB commit Gavin Wimsatt will join Scarlet Knights, reveals plan

By Garrett Stepien
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRutgers head coach Greg Schiano confirmed after Saturday's 61-14 win over Temple that Owensboro (Ky.) High four-star recruit and quarterback commitment Gavin Wimsatt would, in fact, be joining the Scarlet Knights as a 2021 season enrollee. After reports surfaced Friday — following what was Wimsatt's final scholastic game — Schiano acknowledged how the situation came about, with Wimsatt evidently making an inquiry similar to Ohio State's since-enrolled Southlake (Texas) Carroll five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

247Sports

247Sports

28K+
Followers
238K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rutgers Football#College Football#American Football#The Scarlet Knights#Ohio State#Southlake#247sports Composite S No#Temple
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Syracuse, NYonthebanks.com

Greg Schiano discusses first road game in front of crowd vs. Syracuse

The 2020 season was a strange one and because of this, it is taking Greg Schiano a bit longer to accomplish all firsts back at Rutgers. In a 61-14 victory over Temple in Week 1, Schiano was able to check off a few boxes. It was not only his first game coaching in front of fans in his second tenure, it was his first victory back in SHI Stadium. The Scarlet Knights went 0-5 at home last season but finished 3-1 on the road.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Everything Greg Schiano said during Temple Game Week Press Conference

Rutgers returns to action this Thursday night against Temple as just two days stand between the beginning of Greg Schiano's second return season as head coach. On Monday, Schiano took to the podium for his weekly press conference and here is a glimpse of everything he said. Schiano started off by talking about NJ Governor Phil Murphy declaring this week New Jersey Football Week.
College Sportsonthebanks.com

Greg Schiano discusses Temple roster ahead of season opener

In Monday’s game week press conference, Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano spoke about a number of topics including the two deep for the season opener. In addition, he was asked about preparing for Temple, a team that has had a lot of roster turnover since last season. Schiano began discussing...
College Sportsonthebanks.com

Greg Schiano discusses excitement of having fans back this season

Greg Schiano asked and Rutgers fans have delivered. Thursday’s season opener against Temple at SHI Stadium has been announced as a sellout, which is the first home game during Schiano’s second tenure that fans can actually attend. It’s the ninth time a sellout has occurred since the stadium was expanded back in 2009.
Owensboro, KYPosted by
247Sports

Gavin Wimsatt to enroll at Rutgers next week

Rutgers football will have a new quarterback in the fold next week as Top247 commit Gavin Wimsatt is planning to enroll early out of Owensboro High School according to sources. Wimsatt, who is a four-star prospect in the class of 2022, already played in two high school games this season but will be on campus and able to vie for his shot in the starting lineup.
Owensboro, KY247Sports

Gavin Wimsatt set for Sunday arrival at Rutgers

Rutgers' first win is officially in the books with a dominant performance behind the defense as the Scarlet Knights were able to cruise to a 61-14 win over the Temple Owls. Now, all eyes have officially been placed on the arrival of Gavin Wimsatt (Owensboro, Kentucky) as he is set to enroll in classes and be a member of this football team any day now. Wimsatt will now arrive on campus this weekend and after the win over Temple, head coach Greg Schiano talked about the arrival of his new four-star quarterback.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Schiano talks Mathis, Owls and Temple-Rutgers series

Rutgers Coach Greg Schiano previewed his team's season-opening game against Temple in his weekly press conference on Monday. Regarding the Owls, Schiano discussed quarterbacks D'Wan Mathis and Justin Lynch and identified Temple's returning players and transfers that have caught his attention on both sides of the ball.
NFLonthebanks.com

Greg Schiano discusses depth chart, Patrice Rene injury

Greg Schiano has been aware of the backup quarterback situation and had to make a decision on Monday. The first depth chart has been released ahead of Thursday’s season-opener against Temple and a big question was who will be behind Noah Vedral? Evan Simon or Cole Snyder. It turns out that the answer is simple — both.
NFLNew York Post

Greg Schiano has Rutgers on upswing in Big Ten entering 2021 season

The year was 2010: The iPhone 4 was released, “Avatar” was in theaters, and Rutgers boasted stability at quarterback and offensive coordinator. Not from then until now with Noah Vedral had Rutgers entered training camp with an entrenched starting quarterback. Not from then until (expected) now with Sean Gleeson has Rutgers kept the same offensive play-caller for two consecutive full seasons.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Gavin Wimsatt on campus and ready to start Rutgers career

The Gavin Wimsatt era will officially begin at Rutgers tomorrow. That era will commence with his first college classes and first football practice. Earlier today, head coach Greg Schiano talked about Wimsatt’s arrival during his Monday game week press conference. "He and his family got into town last night. He...
College Sportssaturdaytradition.com

Greg Schiano previews Rutgers' season opener vs. Temple

The second year of Greg Schiano’s second stint at Rutgers is almost upon us. The Scarlet Knights will start the 2021 season Thursday against Temple at SHI Stadium. Rutgers is coming off an up-and-down 3-6 campaign, but brings back almost everyone from that team. Not all of them will be...
College SportsPosted by
NJ.com

Greg Schiano on Gavin Wimsatt’s Rutgers arrival: Quinn Ewers’ impact, timeline, what 2021 role may be

The road to Gavin Wimsatt’s surprise early arrival at Rutgers began with another heralded quarterback recruit. Five-star prospect Quinn Ewers opted to skip his final year at Texas high school power Southlake Carroll and enroll at Ohio State in August -- a move that sent shockwaves through the college football world. By joining the Buckeyes a season early, Ewers was able to sign a name, image and likeness deal worth over $1 million. He also provided a potential blueprint for future elite recruits to follow.
NFLPosted by
NJ.com

Greg Schiano’s faith in Mayan Ahanotu pays off with starting job on Rutgers’ d-line

Greg Schiano didn’t need to watch Mayan Ahanotu’s game tape. His first-hand experiences were more than enough. Schiano has brought plenty of people from his past stops to Rutgers since he was re-hired. Most worked or played for him during his first stint with the Scarlet Knights; some go as far back as his playing days at Bucknell and others followed him from Rutgers to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Ahanotu comes from the most-overlooked period of Schiano’s career.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Rutgers Football: Everything Greg Schiano said to the media today

Greg Schiano met with the media two days after his team soundly defeated Temple, 61-14, in front of a lively crowd at SHI Stadium. Now it is all eyes forward to Syracuse as the Scarlet Knights will take to the road for the first time this season in a game scheduled to be played in upstate New York inside the carrier Dome. Syracuse will bring in an identical 1-0 record after defeating Ohio, 29-9, on Saturday night.
College SportsPosted by
NJ.com

Rutgers’ Gavin Wimsatt has arrived. Could he practice for Syracuse week?

Gavin Wimsatt is officially a member of the Rutgers football program. Two days after he played in a Kentucky high school football game, the highly touted quarterback recruit arrived on campus and reported to the football program on Sunday night, Scarlet Knights coach Greg Schiano said Monday during his weekly press conference at the Hale Center in Piscataway.

Comments / 0

Community Policy