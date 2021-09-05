Rutgers football: Greg Schiano confirms 4-star QB commit Gavin Wimsatt will join Scarlet Knights, reveals plan
Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano confirmed after Saturday's 61-14 win over Temple that Owensboro (Ky.) High four-star recruit and quarterback commitment Gavin Wimsatt would, in fact, be joining the Scarlet Knights as a 2021 season enrollee. After reports surfaced Friday — following what was Wimsatt's final scholastic game — Schiano acknowledged how the situation came about, with Wimsatt evidently making an inquiry similar to Ohio State's since-enrolled Southlake (Texas) Carroll five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers.247sports.com
