Rutgers football: Greg Schiano confirms 4-star QB commit Gavin Wimsatt will join Scarlet Knights, reveals plan

Rutgers' first win is officially in the books with a dominant performance behind the defense as the Scarlet Knights were able to cruise to a 61-14 win over the Temple Owls. Now, all eyes have officially been placed on the arrival of Gavin Wimsatt (Owensboro, Kentucky) as he is set to enroll in classes and be a member of this football team any day now. Wimsatt will now arrive on campus this weekend and after the win over Temple, head coach Greg Schiano talked about the arrival of his new four-star quarterback.