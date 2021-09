NYC producer Blockhead has played a seminal role in the underground hip-hop and electronic music communities over the past two decades with his inventive, cinematic, and immersive sample-heavy beats. Initially providing standout beats for underground rappers such as Aesop Rock, Blockhead emerged from behind the scenes for the release of his hypnotic 2004 debut solo album Music By Cavelight. He's built up a stacked solo discography since then, consistently tinkering with his imaginative sample-based production style and contributing beats for a large roster of rappers, and his latest album Space Werewolves Will Be The End Of Us All will be released on September 3rd via Future Archive Recordings.